Iconic Labs (LON:ICON) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.00

Iconic Labs Plc (LON:ICON – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 3 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.22 ($0.04), with a volume of 92426 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.50 ($0.04).

Iconic Labs Trading Up 4.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £335,075.00, a PE ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4.62 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5.62.

Iconic Labs Company Profile

Iconic Labs Plc, a media and technology business company, focuses on the identification and acquisition of companies in the online media, artificial intelligence, and big data gathering, processing, and analysis sectors. The company was formerly known as WideCells Group PLC and changed its name to Iconic Labs Plc in July 2019.

