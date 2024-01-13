IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the four analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.25.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IDA shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of IDACORP from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group began coverage on IDACORP in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised IDACORP to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on IDACORP in a research report on Friday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IDA. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in IDACORP by 0.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,675 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in IDACORP by 33.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in IDACORP in the second quarter valued at approximately $569,000. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in IDACORP by 34.4% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 426 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of IDACORP by 5.4% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IDA opened at $95.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.81. IDACORP has a 1-year low of $88.10 and a 1-year high of $112.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.94.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $510.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.12 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 15.30%. On average, equities analysts predict that IDACORP will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This is a boost from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.94%.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

