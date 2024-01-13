IDT (NYSE:IDT) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.92

Shares of IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $26.92 and traded as high as $33.36. IDT shares last traded at $32.72, with a volume of 94,687 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered IDT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th.

IDT Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $819.71 million, a PE ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.18 and a 200 day moving average of $27.01.

IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. IDT had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $301.21 million for the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Marcelo Fischer sold 2,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $100,592.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,321,913. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of IDT

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of IDT by 81.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of IDT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of IDT by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in IDT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in IDT by 175.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDT Company Profile

IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Fintech, National Retail Solutions, net2phone, and Traditional Communications segments. The company operates point of sale, a terminal-based platform which provides independent retailers store management software, electronic payment processing, and other ancillary merchant services; and provides marketers with digital out-of-home advertising and transaction data.

