Imaflex (CVE:IFX) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Imaflex Inc. (CVE:IFX – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.80 and last traded at C$0.80. Approximately 5,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 102,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.82.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.32, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$42.63 million, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.89 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.00.

Imaflex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells flexible packaging materials for industrial and agriculture markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers plastic films; agricultural films, including mulch, solarization, fumigation, compostable, and crop protection films; converter films; and industrial bags, such as garbage, compostable, and gaylord bags, as well as bags on roll products.

