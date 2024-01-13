Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on INFY. UBS Group raised shares of Infosys from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Infosys from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Infosys in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.93.

Get Infosys alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on INFY

Infosys Price Performance

Shares of INFY stock opened at $19.60 on Tuesday. Infosys has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $20.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.28.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Infosys had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Infosys will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Infosys

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INFY. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Infosys in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in Infosys in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Infosys by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Infosys in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in Infosys in the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.