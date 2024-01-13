ING Groep NV Has $3.95 Million Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

ING Groep NV reduced its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,753 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $3,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Republic Services by 87,079.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 169,300,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,931,795,000 after purchasing an additional 169,106,550 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth $258,032,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 40.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,180,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $835,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791,149 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 59.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,317,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $355,002,000 after acquiring an additional 862,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 18.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,723,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,808,000 after acquiring an additional 422,281 shares during the last quarter. 57.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RSG stock opened at $166.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.58 and a 52-week high of $167.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $161.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.67.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.13. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 41.39%.

RSG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.54.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

