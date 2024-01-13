ING Groep NV Invests $4.67 Million in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 105,860 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,667,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 272.2% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

eBay Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $41.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.79 and its 200-day moving average is $43.05. The stock has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.34. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.17 and a twelve month high of $52.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

eBay Announces Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. eBay had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.76%.

Insider Activity at eBay

In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $210,313.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,128,606.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EBAY. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of eBay from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.05.

eBay Profile



eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

