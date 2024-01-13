ING Groep NV Raises Stock Position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,625 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES were worth $3,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the second quarter worth $37,060,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 3.1% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 981,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,136,000 after buying an additional 29,424 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 69.8% during the third quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 326,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,970,000 after buying an additional 134,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 42.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,733,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,947,000 after buying an additional 514,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 119.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 307,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,891,000 after buying an additional 167,561 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GLOBALFOUNDRIES currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.19.

NASDAQ:GFS opened at $57.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $31.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.73. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.12 and a twelve month high of $72.50.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

