ING Groep NV Sells 10,721 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

ING Groep NV lowered its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,721 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in CME Group were worth $4,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter valued at $26,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of CME Group by 65.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CME. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.30.

CME Group Stock Up 0.6 %

CME opened at $197.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $211.42 and its 200 day moving average is $205.05. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.93 and a fifty-two week high of $223.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.45.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.04. CME Group had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $5.25 per share. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.51%.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In related news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $1,203,017.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,512,739.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CME Group news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $1,203,017.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,512,739.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 10,681 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total transaction of $2,355,160.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,571. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,489 shares of company stock valued at $4,697,527 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Stories

