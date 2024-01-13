ING Groep NV Sells 5,459 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

ING Groep NV trimmed its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,459 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $3,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WEC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.00.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

NYSE WEC opened at $82.81 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.47 and a 1 year high of $99.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.73.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.835 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.06%.

Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total transaction of $50,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,747,068.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

