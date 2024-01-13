ING Groep NV Trims Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

ING Groep NV lowered its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,745 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 10,187 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Target were worth $6,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,276,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Target by 3.1% in the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 28,226 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Target by 83.9% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 72,460 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,012,000 after buying an additional 33,060 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC lifted its stake in Target by 6.8% in the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 32,960 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Target by 27.3% in the second quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 11,090 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Target stock opened at $140.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.12. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.93 and a fifty-two week high of $181.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.16.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. Target’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TGT. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Target from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Target from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.65.

In other Target news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $525,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,106.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,106.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

