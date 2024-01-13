Inlet Private Wealth LLC Acquires 340 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 230.8% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 226.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,062,527 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.13 and its 200-day moving average is $66.71. The firm has a market cap of $102.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

