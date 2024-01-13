Inlet Private Wealth LLC Buys 150 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,566 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Target in the second quarter worth $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in Target by 150.6% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Target in the second quarter worth $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Target in the second quarter worth $33,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,778.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,778.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Target from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Target from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Target from $133.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.65.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $140.91. 2,236,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,019,376. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $65.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.12. Target Co. has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $181.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.16.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. Target’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

