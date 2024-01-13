Inlet Private Wealth LLC Cuts Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,655 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP traded down $2.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $182.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,366,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620,765. The company has a market cap of $132.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $140.91 and a fifty-two week high of $189.51.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on American Express from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on American Express in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $184.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded American Express from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $167.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on American Express from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

