Inlet Private Wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,696 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. D.R. Horton accounts for about 1.8% of Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $5,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 345.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 82.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

DHI traded down $1.06 on Friday, hitting $153.92. 1,410,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,089,203. The firm has a market cap of $51.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.63. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.05 and a twelve month high of $156.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.73. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.47. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.67 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 8.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on DHI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other D.R. Horton news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $185,589.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,759. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $59,318.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $713,086.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $185,589.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,759. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,683 shares of company stock worth $1,764,908. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Stories

