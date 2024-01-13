Inlet Private Wealth LLC Has $1.60 Million Stock Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,310,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,440,000 after acquiring an additional 485,237 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,344,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,893,000 after acquiring an additional 361,138 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,010,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,900,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,690,000 after acquiring an additional 79,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,780,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,324,000 after acquiring an additional 632,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WPM shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$75.00 to C$72.50 in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut Wheaton Precious Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.13.

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

NYSE WPM traded up $0.76 on Friday, reaching $48.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,727,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,896. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.47. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of $38.37 and a 1-year high of $52.76. The company has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.81.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 57.03%. The firm had revenue of $223.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.33 million. Research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.42%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile



Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Further Reading

