Inlet Private Wealth LLC Has $2.45 Million Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $2,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 14.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 19.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 3.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 2.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 13.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WHR shares. Longbow Research lowered Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Whirlpool from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet lowered Whirlpool from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Whirlpool from $121.00 to $92.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.80.

Whirlpool Stock Down 5.2 %

NYSE WHR traded down $6.20 on Friday, reaching $114.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,603,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,842. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.71 and its 200 day moving average is $128.81. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $160.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 38.84% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -23.70%.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

