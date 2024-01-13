Inlet Private Wealth LLC Has $3.63 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,838 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 100.0% in the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 284.0% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,877 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 12.4% in the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 19,471 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.2% in the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 17.4% in the third quarter. Bell Bank now owns 1,623 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,532. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,532. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE:UNP traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $237.71. 3,018,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,015,460. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.72. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $246.99.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 49.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on UNP. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $282.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Union Pacific

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

