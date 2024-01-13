Inlet Private Wealth LLC Has $837,000 Stock Holdings in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Free Report) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Cannae worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Cannae during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cannae during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Cannae by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Cannae in the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Cannae by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cannae alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens dropped their target price on Cannae from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Cannae from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Cannae Stock Down 1.5 %

CNNE stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.28. The stock had a trading volume of 558,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,985. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.94 and a 200 day moving average of $19.10. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.93 and a 1-year high of $25.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($2.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($1.88). The company had revenue of $143.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.90 million. Cannae had a negative return on equity of 8.52% and a negative net margin of 36.46%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cannae

(Free Report)

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.