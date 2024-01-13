Inlet Private Wealth LLC Lowers Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,044 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth $280,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $10.05 on Friday, reaching $463.18. 966,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 914,960. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $393.77 and a fifty-two week high of $508.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $449.53 and a 200 day moving average of $444.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.51.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The company had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $483.57.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

