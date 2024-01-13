Inlet Private Wealth LLC Sells 225 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. DaVita accounts for 1.4% of Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $4,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DaVita during the third quarter worth $775,000. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of DaVita during the third quarter worth $478,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 93.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in DaVita in the 3rd quarter valued at $332,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in DaVita by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DVA traded down $0.84 on Friday, reaching $109.10. The company had a trading volume of 556,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,765. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.51 and a fifty-two week high of $116.97. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.30 and its 200 day moving average is $98.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.93. DaVita had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 63.38%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. DaVita’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of DaVita from $142.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet cut shares of DaVita from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of DaVita from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DaVita has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.67.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

