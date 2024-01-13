Inlet Private Wealth LLC Sells 3,059 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,059 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. West Coast Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 38,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 68,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,220,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

EMR traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,572,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,899. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $76.94 and a 12 month high of $100.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.34.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 87.17% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 9.16%.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In other news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.64 per share, with a total value of $256,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,242.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,101,404.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on EMR. Mizuho raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $95.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Vertical Research raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.72.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Stories

