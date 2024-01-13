Inlet Private Wealth LLC Sells 6,400 Shares of Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Tanger worth $3,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Tanger by 2.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 118,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Tanger by 30.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Tanger by 7.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 42,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management purchased a new position in Tanger during the third quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Tanger by 29.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 10,120 shares in the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tanger alerts:

Tanger Price Performance

SKT traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 776,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,390. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.27. Tanger Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.22 and a 12 month high of $28.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 64,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $1,637,406.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,062,771 shares in the company, valued at $27,100,660.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Tanger news, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $1,875,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,126,983 shares in the company, valued at $28,185,844.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 64,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $1,637,406.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,062,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,100,660.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SKT has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Tanger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tanger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of Tanger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on Tanger

Tanger Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT), a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers, fully or partially owns and/or manages a portfolio of 37 centers, including the newly opened Tanger Outlets Nashville. Tanger's operating centers, which comprise over 14 million square feet, are located in 20 states and in Canada and are leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 700 different brand name companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.