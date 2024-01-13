Inlet Private Wealth LLC Trims Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 21.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 91,385 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 24,879 shares during the period. Seagate Technology accounts for approximately 2.0% of Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $6,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 57.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 536 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 50.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 117.0% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Edward J. Zander sold 1,370 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $89,392.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 475 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Saturday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total transaction of $38,280.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,147,605.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Zander sold 1,370 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $89,392.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 100,346 shares of company stock worth $7,882,554. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.28.

Shares of STX traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,112,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,725,811. The stock has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.19 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.28. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $54.32 and a fifty-two week high of $87.93.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently -78.43%.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

