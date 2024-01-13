InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Trading Up 6.9 %

InnSuites Hospitality Trust stock opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $3.82. The stock has a market cap of $12.61 million, a P/E ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 0.17.

Get InnSuites Hospitality Trust alerts:

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. InnSuites Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.34%.

Insider Activity

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Company Profile

In other InnSuites Hospitality Trust news, CEO James F. Wirth acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2,254.45 per share, for a total transaction of $3,381,675.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,947,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,408,981,638.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other InnSuites Hospitality Trust news, insider Chase, Jr. acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $600.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 72,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,467,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO James F. Wirth acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2,254.45 per share, with a total value of $3,381,675.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,947,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,408,981,638.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 7,638 shares of company stock worth $6,318,760 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.