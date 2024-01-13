InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Trading Up 6.9 %
InnSuites Hospitality Trust stock opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $3.82. The stock has a market cap of $12.61 million, a P/E ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 0.17.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. InnSuites Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.34%.
Insider Activity
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Company Profile
InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than InnSuites Hospitality Trust
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- What are dividend payment dates?
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks
- UnitedHealth Group Looks Buyable After AI-Fueled Double Beat
Receive News & Ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.