Insider Selling: Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG) CEO Sells 4,780 Shares of Stock

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG – Get Free Report) CEO Vininder Singh sold 4,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total value of $13,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,662,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,323,208.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Vininder Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 12th, Vininder Singh sold 1,515 shares of Bullfrog AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $3,878.40.

On Monday, January 8th, Vininder Singh sold 5,184 shares of Bullfrog AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.88, for a total value of $14,929.92.

On Friday, January 5th, Vininder Singh sold 2,644 shares of Bullfrog AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total value of $7,667.60.

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Vininder Singh sold 5,676 shares of Bullfrog AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total value of $12,373.68.

Bullfrog AI Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ BFRG opened at $2.56 on Friday. Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $9.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bullfrog AI

Bullfrog AI ( NASDAQ:BFRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bullfrog AI stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Bullfrog AI at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Bullfrog AI Company Profile

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital biopharmaceutical company that focuses on artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) driven analysis of data sets in medicine and healthcare in the United States. The company offers bfLEAP, an AI/ML platform for the analysis of preclinical and/or clinical data.

