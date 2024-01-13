Insider Selling: Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) COO Sells $53,718.00 in Stock

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) COO Thi L. La sold 3,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $53,718.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 212,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,981,916. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Corsair Gaming Stock Performance

CRSR stock opened at $13.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.68 and a beta of 1.65. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $20.72.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $363.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.02 million. Corsair Gaming had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 0.19%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on CRSR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Institutional Trading of Corsair Gaming

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 4th quarter worth $177,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,429,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,884,000 after buying an additional 149,947 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth $285,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Corsair Gaming by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares during the last quarter. 24.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

