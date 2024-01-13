Insider Selling: John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY) EVP Sells $122,457.20 in Stock

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) EVP Todd Zipper sold 3,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total value of $122,457.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,411.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

John Wiley & Sons Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE WLY opened at $32.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.83 and a 52 week high of $49.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.25.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. John Wiley & Sons had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a positive return on equity of 18.98%. The business had revenue of $492.81 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is -66.99%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLY. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter valued at $187,724,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter valued at about $175,812,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $174,063,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,449,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,532,000. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

