Insider Selling: RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) CFO Sells $44,800.00 in Stock

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Free Report) CFO Kevin D. Miller sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $44,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 453,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,515,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

RCM Technologies Stock Up 2.6 %

RCMT stock opened at $29.63 on Friday. RCM Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.11 and a 12 month high of $32.15. The firm has a market cap of $231.11 million, a PE ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $58.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.12 million. RCM Technologies had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 63.01%. Equities research analysts forecast that RCM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RCMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of RCM Technologies from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of RCM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RCM Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of RCM Technologies by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 260,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after acquiring an additional 40,313 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Kent Lake Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of RCM Technologies by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 123,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 21,158 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of RCM Technologies by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 111,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 15,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.41% of the company’s stock.

RCM Technologies Company Profile

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

