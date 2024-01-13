Insider Selling: Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Major Shareholder Sells 3,023 Shares of Stock

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 3,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total value of $29,171.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,066,114 shares in the company, valued at $135,738,000.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Seritage Growth Properties stock opened at $9.55 on Friday. Seritage Growth Properties has a 52 week low of $7.07 and a 52 week high of $12.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 5.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.08 and a 200-day moving average of $8.49.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.05 million during the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative net margin of 191.41% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Seritage Growth Properties to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,125,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,885,000 after acquiring an additional 471,047 shares in the last quarter. FourWorld Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. FourWorld Capital Management LLC now owns 1,726,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,587,000 after acquiring an additional 36,416 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,149,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,559,000 after acquiring an additional 57,656 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties by 327.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,026,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,138,000 after acquiring an additional 785,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties by 244.4% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 973,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,659,000 after acquiring an additional 690,601 shares in the last quarter. 41.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seritage is principally engaged in the ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of retail and mixed-use properties throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2023, the Company's portfolio consisted of interests in 42 properties comprised of approximately 5.6 million square feet of gross leasable area ("GLA") or build-to-suit leased area, approximately 126 acres held for or under development and approximately 2.9 million square feet or approximately 259 acres to be disposed of.

