Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Insider Sells $133,616.21 in Stock

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 4,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total value of $133,616.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,060,489.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Martina M.D. Flammer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 22nd, Martina M.D. Flammer sold 28,310 shares of Insmed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $849,300.00.

Insmed Price Performance

Shares of INSM opened at $28.46 on Friday. Insmed Incorporated has a 12 month low of $16.04 and a 12 month high of $32.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $79.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.86 million. On average, analysts forecast that Insmed Incorporated will post -5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INSM has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Insmed in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a report on Monday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Insmed has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.20.

Institutional Trading of Insmed

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSM. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Insmed by 15.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 62,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 22,831 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Insmed in the first quarter valued at approximately $660,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 4.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 127,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 5,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 52.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 624,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,670,000 after acquiring an additional 215,093 shares in the last quarter.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

