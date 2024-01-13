Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $40.87

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $40.87 and traded as high as $43.46. Integra LifeSciences shares last traded at $43.33, with a volume of 650,442 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. CL King assumed coverage on Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.22.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.89.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $382.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.22 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,775 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,638 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,159,854 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $273,435,000 after purchasing an additional 72,294 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.