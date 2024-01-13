Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by CFO4Life Group LLC

CFO4Life Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,999 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Intel by 12.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,167,755 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,514,000 after buying an additional 126,147 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in Intel by 31.8% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 16,545 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Harrell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Intel by 3.6% during the third quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,776 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its stake in Intel by 7.7% during the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 35,813 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Finally, Orca Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Intel by 161.9% during the third quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 58,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 36,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.39.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.12. 27,587,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,657,628. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.38. The firm has a market cap of $198.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.73 and a 1-year high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

