Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Tufton Capital Management

Tufton Capital Management lowered its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,802 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,019 shares during the quarter. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in shares of Intel by 173.6% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $26,761,000 after purchasing an additional 342,649 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 21.6% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 26.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $290,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

INTC traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.12. 27,587,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,657,628. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.73 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.67 and a 200 day moving average of $38.38. The stock has a market cap of $198.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.80, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.99.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC raised Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 27th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Intel from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.39.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

