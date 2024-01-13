Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Position Trimmed by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,417 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at $534,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 9.9% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 33,715 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Bull Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 30,802 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. CBOE Vest Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 46.7% during the third quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 14,999 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 73,273 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.12. 27,587,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,657,628. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.73 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.66 billion, a PE ratio of -117.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.99.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.00%.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.39.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

