Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) EVP Sells $65,679.25 in Stock

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 2,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total transaction of $65,679.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,927 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,172.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $27.67 on Friday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.67 and a fifty-two week high of $47.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.70.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by $0.14. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 893.34% and a negative return on equity of 40.49%. The firm had revenue of $11.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.49) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.45 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on NTLA. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $78.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $157.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.47.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intellia Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Intellia Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,518,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,858,000 after acquiring an additional 987,599 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $29,910,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1,600.0% during the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,877,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 31.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,143,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,724,000 after acquiring an additional 746,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 9.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,054,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,481,000 after acquiring an additional 706,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

About Intellia Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as for other product candidates, including NTLA-2003 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-liver disease; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-lung disease; and NTLA-6001 for CD30+ lymphomas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.