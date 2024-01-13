Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $5,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,200,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,137,000 after acquiring an additional 12,108 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.1% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 8,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.7% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 4,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.33.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $126.97 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.16 and a twelve month high of $129.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 25.17%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 38.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $297,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 43,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,480,118. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $543,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 125,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,610,004.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,364 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $297,864.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 43,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,480,118. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,419 shares of company stock valued at $10,110,657 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Stories

