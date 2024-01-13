International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 35.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 965 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 11,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 7.5% during the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 16,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 103.6% in the 3rd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 9,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 20,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $3.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $165.80. 4,958,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,318,160. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $158.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $151.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.76. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $120.55 and a 1 year high of $166.34.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.06%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.77.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

