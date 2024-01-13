Internet Computer (ICP) Price Up 4.7% Over Last 7 Days

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. One Internet Computer token can now be purchased for $12.80 or 0.00029633 BTC on major exchanges. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion and $214.53 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.10 or 0.00083608 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00023818 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00007951 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006588 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 512,964,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 455,148,130 tokens. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.