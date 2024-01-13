Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Bought by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 53.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,964 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Intuit were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Intuit by 99,673.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 157,291,233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,069,270,000 after acquiring an additional 157,133,584 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $1,173,468,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 118,345.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,088,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $812,767,000 after buying an additional 2,086,431 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,340,830,000 after buying an additional 1,027,752 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $356,137,000. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INTU. Barclays boosted their price target on Intuit from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $605.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Intuit from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Intuit from $565.00 to $651.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $587.67.

Insider Activity

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total value of $8,841,337.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,943,955.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total transaction of $8,841,337.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,943,955.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,815 shares of company stock worth $71,849,903. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Stock Up 0.5 %

Intuit stock traded up $3.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $611.80. The company had a trading volume of 802,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,685. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $378.22 and a fifty-two week high of $631.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $582.48 and its 200-day moving average is $532.51.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.34%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

