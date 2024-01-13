Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 946,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $285,603,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,362,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 576.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 50.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

ISRG opened at $363.71 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $222.65 and a 52-week high of $366.86. The company has a market cap of $128.05 billion, a PE ratio of 85.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $317.95 and a 200-day moving average of $308.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ISRG. StockNews.com raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $342.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total transaction of $303,573.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,263.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total value of $303,573.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,263.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $580,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,342,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,708 shares of company stock valued at $15,122,689. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

