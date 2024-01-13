Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) Short Interest Up 54.5% in December

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, an increase of 54.5% from the December 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF stock opened at $81.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.51. The company has a market capitalization of $736.66 million, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.14. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $68.44 and a 1 year high of $85.79.
The Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright SmallCap Tech Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of 200 small-cap securities with the best relative strength indicators, these indicators are determined by Dorsey Wright’s proprietary methodology.
