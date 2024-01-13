Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Annapolis Financial Services LLC

Annapolis Financial Services LLC decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 2.1% of Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $7,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

RSP traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $156.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,568,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,184,237. The firm has a market cap of $44.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.09. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $133.34 and a 52-week high of $158.60.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

