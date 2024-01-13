Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) Position Raised by Aspire Wealth Management Corp

Aspire Wealth Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF makes up approximately 6.0% of Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Aspire Wealth Management Corp owned 0.71% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF worth $7,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 31.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMMO traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.84. 27,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,601. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.01. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $70.78 and a 52-week high of $90.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.68 and its 200-day moving average is $82.20.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.