Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) Position Raised by Aspire Wealth Management Corp

Jan 13th, 2024

Aspire Wealth Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMOFree Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF makes up approximately 6.0% of Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Aspire Wealth Management Corp owned 0.71% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF worth $7,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 31.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMMO traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.84. 27,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,601. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.01. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $70.78 and a 52-week high of $90.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.68 and its 200-day moving average is $82.20.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

