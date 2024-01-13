Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) Stock Position Lifted by Aspire Wealth Management Corp

Aspire Wealth Management Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 20.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000.

NYSEARCA:XMHQ traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.84. 128,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,113. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $68.69 and a 52 week high of $90.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

