Iridium World Communications (OTCMKTS:IRIDQ) & VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Head to Head Review

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report) and Iridium World Communications (OTCMKTS:IRIDQ – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares VEON and Iridium World Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get VEON alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VEON 37.89% 102.03% 7.33% Iridium World Communications N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

VEON has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iridium World Communications has a beta of 3.92, suggesting that its stock price is 292% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VEON 0 0 1 0 3.00 Iridium World Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for VEON and Iridium World Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.9% of VEON shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Iridium World Communications shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares VEON and Iridium World Communications’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VEON $3.63 billion 0.37 -$162.00 million N/A N/A Iridium World Communications N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Iridium World Communications has lower revenue, but higher earnings than VEON.

Summary

VEON beats Iridium World Communications on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VEON

(Get Free Report)

VEON Ltd., a digital operator, provides connectivity and internet services in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan. It offers mobile telecommunications services, including value added and call completion, national and international roaming, wireless Internet access, mobile financial, and mobile bundle services; data connectivity, cross border transit, voice, Internet, and data services; fixed-line telecommunications using intercity fiber optic networks; and Internet-TV using Fiber to the building technology. The company also sells equipment, infrastructure, and accessories. VEON Ltd. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

About Iridium World Communications

(Get Free Report)

In August 1999, Iridium World Communications Ltd. filed a voluntary petition under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Court, and operated as a debtor-in-possession. Iridium World Communications, Ltd. was engaged in the ownership and participation in the management of Iridium LLC, its parent company, which owned Iridium Operating LLC (Iridium), as of March 31, 1999. Iridium operated as a global wireless telecommunications company. It enabled its customers to make and receive phone calls, and receive pages virtually anywhere in the world. The company was founded in 1991 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for VEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.