iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Shares Sold by Stableford Capital II LLC

Stableford Capital II LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 259,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,937 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF makes up 12.0% of Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Stableford Capital II LLC owned approximately 0.22% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $26,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $393,329,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 139,199.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,632,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630,318 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,564,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,473 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,868,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,104,000 after purchasing an additional 145,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,731,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,258,000 after purchasing an additional 386,363 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $100.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,557,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,236,034. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.43. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.04 and a 52-week high of $100.74.

