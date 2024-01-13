iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Acquired by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 9.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of IBB stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $137.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,329,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,573,726. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.83 and a fifty-two week high of $139.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.59.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

