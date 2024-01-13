iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) is Capital Insight Partners LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF makes up 3.1% of Capital Insight Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $13,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1,000.2% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 53,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after buying an additional 48,220 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 305,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,785,000 after buying an additional 26,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 50,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.71. 290,298 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 607,422. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.10 and its 200-day moving average is $46.69. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $45.37 and a 12 month high of $47.76.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.1459 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.