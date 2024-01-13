iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) is Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s 9th Largest Position

Aspire Wealth Management Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 96,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises 3.7% of Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $4,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 151.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

DGRO stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.94. 1,217,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,867,473. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.44. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $54.17. The company has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

